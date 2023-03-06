Ethic Inc. Has $687,000 Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spire by 13.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Spire Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $69.98 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

