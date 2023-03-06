Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HWM opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

