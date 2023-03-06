Ethic Inc. Buys 2,523 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $57.14 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.