Ethic Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

