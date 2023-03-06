Ethic Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.58 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

