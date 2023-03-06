Ethic Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

