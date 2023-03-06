Ethic Inc. Sells 5,154 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

BXP opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

