Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $50.62 on Monday. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

