Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

ROST stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.