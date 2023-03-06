Ethic Inc. Buys 1,521 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 67.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,401,000 after acquiring an additional 507,814 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $162.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.69. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

