MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $219.06 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

