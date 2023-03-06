Ethic Inc. Buys 3,099 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $95.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
