Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Declares 1 Dividend of $0.02

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) announced a 1 dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.25.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

