Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

