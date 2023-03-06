Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

