Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

