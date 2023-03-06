PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

