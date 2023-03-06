Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

TXRH stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

