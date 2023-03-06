Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %
TXRH stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.
Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse
In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
