Enigma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,637.76 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $63,764.08 and approximately $93,637.76 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00422553 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,391.82 or 0.28561830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

