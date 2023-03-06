Ethic Inc. Buys 2,757 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,572,000 after acquiring an additional 308,338 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.13 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

