Ethic Inc. Has $568,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

