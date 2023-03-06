Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

