Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,681 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,605,000 after buying an additional 156,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

