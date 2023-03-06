ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stake Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 206.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

