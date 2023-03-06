Ethic Inc. Makes New $552,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after acquiring an additional 391,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

