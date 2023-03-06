Ethic Inc. Buys 1,571 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

