NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 64.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 14.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $5,247.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,500.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,000.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,543.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

