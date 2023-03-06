Ethic Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $355.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

