Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cryoport by 619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Up 4.4 %

CYRX stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

