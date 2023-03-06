Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $426,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

AX opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

