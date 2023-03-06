Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 92,350 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $85,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.09 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

