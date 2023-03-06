Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $413,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

