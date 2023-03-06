Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $387,000 Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INVA stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.29. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $766.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.