Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 961,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 639,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 311,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 249.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 256,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 183,278 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

