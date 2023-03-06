CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,030 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

CARR stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

