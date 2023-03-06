Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,040,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

