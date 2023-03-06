Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday.

NYSE PRGO opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.33%.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

