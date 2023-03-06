Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 0.7 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

