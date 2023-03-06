Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

USFD stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at US Foods

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,152 shares of company stock worth $2,676,317. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

