Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $424,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,603,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 167.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $942.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

