Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,345 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in AZEK by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

