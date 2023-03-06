CI Investments Inc. Has $44,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $326.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.60 and its 200-day moving average is $317.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

