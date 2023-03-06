Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 5,758 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.