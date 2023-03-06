Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 82.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after buying an additional 314,816 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 307,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $20,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

