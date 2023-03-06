Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,920. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

