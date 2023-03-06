Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 26,025 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.