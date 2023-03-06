13,274 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,340. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

