Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 256.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

