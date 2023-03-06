CI Investments Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after buying an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

