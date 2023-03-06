CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,421 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 996.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

